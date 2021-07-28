Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,684,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $8,295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

