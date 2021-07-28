Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the first quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,830 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

