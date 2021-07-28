Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.04.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.15. 23,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

