AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMPG stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.61. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

