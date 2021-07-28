AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMPG stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.61. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

