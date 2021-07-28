Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.51. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

