Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $15.96 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.