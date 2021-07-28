Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 666,910 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

