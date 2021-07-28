Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 434,499 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434,499 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.22% of WEX worth $20,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after buying an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,044,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

NYSE:WEX opened at $202.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

