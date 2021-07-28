Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 82,343 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,343 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.12% of Equitable worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.