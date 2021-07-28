Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will report $521.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $514.80 million. Atlassian reported sales of $430.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.08. The stock had a trading volume of 545,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,868. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.66, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.