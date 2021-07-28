Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.45 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

