Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $4,402,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.