Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

OLN traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. 63,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

