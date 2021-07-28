Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($1.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($7.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS opened at $33.67 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

