Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.67 Million

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report sales of $271.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $295.51 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. 180,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,884. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $254,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,614 shares of company stock valued at $688,194 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.