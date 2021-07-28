Analysts Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report $3.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 10,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

