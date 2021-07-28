Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report sales of $120.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.45 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $500.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $502.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $584.42 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

