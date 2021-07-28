Analysts Expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,806. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 2,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.