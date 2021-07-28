Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to report $9.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.74 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $44.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $50.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

YTRA stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.91. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

