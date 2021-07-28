Analysts Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $164.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45. NIKE has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $166.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.