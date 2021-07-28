Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $5.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $640.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $26.19 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.30.

SIVB opened at $554.32 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.18.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.