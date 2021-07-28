Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $19.17

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after acquiring an additional 256,174 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

