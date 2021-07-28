Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $313.20

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock opened at $261.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,632.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

