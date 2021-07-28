Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$134.90

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$134.90.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$126.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.84. The stock has a market cap of C$180.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,074.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

