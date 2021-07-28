Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $53.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.