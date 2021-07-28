Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $21.80

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 214,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.