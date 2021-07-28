Analyzing Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arko and Dino Polska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arko and Dino Polska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Dino Polska 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.47%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Dino Polska.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Dino Polska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.26 $13.19 million $0.14 58.57 Dino Polska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Dino Polska.

Summary

Arko beats Dino Polska on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products. It is also involved in producing, processing, and preserving of meat products; investments in properties, shares, and bonds; renting and operating of own or leased real estate; private purchase and sale of real estate; and manufacturing and processing of refined petroleum products and retail sale of automotive fuels, as well as provision of warehousing and storage, and financial services. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 1,532 stores. Dino Polska S.A. was founded in 2007 and is based in Krotoszyn, Poland.

