Analyzing Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 8.83% 3.66% 1.42% California Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ecopetrol and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 California Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. California Resources has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.66%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 1.99 $2.06 billion $0.28 47.29 California Resources $1.56 billion 1.45 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats California Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

