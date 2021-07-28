Analyzing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $99.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 118.52 -$45.57 million ($1.05) -80.52

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -14.51% -13.98%

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology; and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

