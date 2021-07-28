Analyzing The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The First Bancshares and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.56 $52.51 million $2.21 16.98 NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 2.95 $104.39 million $2.37 14.17

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 26.71% 8.42% 1.03% NBT Bancorp 27.26% 11.48% 1.22%

Dividends

The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The First Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for The First Bancshares and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 NBT Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

The First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.66%. Given The First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The First Bancshares is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Summary

The First Bancshares beats NBT Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 84 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

