Analyzing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.73% 11.46% 4.79% Zillow Group 1.55% 1.41% 0.90%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 6 6 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $158.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.20 $3.37 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $3.34 billion 8.18 -$162.12 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Volatility and Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

