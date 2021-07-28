Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies Purchases 19,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 19,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $82,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

