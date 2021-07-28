Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,202 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

