Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 3,508,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.