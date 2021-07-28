Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

