Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 17.2% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

