Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

