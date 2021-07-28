Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $185.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

