AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Universal Electronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

