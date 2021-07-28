AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 311.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

