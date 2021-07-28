AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $262.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.37. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.35 and a 12 month high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

