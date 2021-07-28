AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 791.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,806 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NESR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NESR stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

