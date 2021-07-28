AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 499.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth $1,317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

SAFM stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

