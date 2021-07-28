AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 291,919 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291,919 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMHC stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

