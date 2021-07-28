Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,502. The stock has a market cap of $990.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.