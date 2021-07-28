Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,948. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $69.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

