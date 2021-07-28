Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Shares of ASC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

ASC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

