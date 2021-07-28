Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys Shares of 13,763 Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YAC. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Yucaipa Acquisition by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 155,356 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,916. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

