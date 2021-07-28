Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Cuts Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,275 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARBGU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 22.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $643,000.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS ARBGU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.