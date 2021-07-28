Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $1.75 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,839,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000.

BLTSU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

